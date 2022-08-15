Investigation launched after man's body discovered off Donegal coast

Stephen Maguire

Gardaí are investigating the death of a man aged in his 70s whose body was found washed up off the coast of Co Donegal.

The man's body was found in the water off Bunagee Pier in Culdaff at around 11.15am on Sunday morning.

The remains were spotted in the water by a passer-by who then contacted Gardaí.

The man's body was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

Gardaí said the results of the post-mortem will determine the course of their investigation.

A Garda spokesperson said a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man's death is being carried out.