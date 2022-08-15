Mon, 15 Aug, 2022 - 14:30

Witnesses of 'vicious' assault in Limerick urged to contact Gardaí

A man (32) suffered a blow to the head with a blunt implement in an "unprovoked" incident last Friday
David Raleigh

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses of a "vicious" and "unprovoked" assault on a man in Limerick City last weekend.

The victim, aged in his 30s, suffered a blow to the head with a blunt implement in the early hours of last Friday, and was rushed by ambulance to hospital with serious injuries.

The man has since being discharged from hospital.

"A 32-year-old male was out socialising at John Street in Limerick City last Friday morning at 1.07am, he was suddenly and viciously attacked by another male," Garda John Finnerty of Henry Street Garda station said.

"The perpetrator struck him with what can only be described as a blunt instrument. The victim received a significant injury to his head.

"He was later removed from the scene by ambulance and conveyed to the University Hospital where he was treated for his injury."

Gardaí are also collecting CCTV footage from the vicinity of the attack in the hope of identifying the attacker.

"Unfortunately, we don’t have a description of the perpetrator, and Gardaí at Henry Street station are seeking witnesses to this unprovoked assault to come forward and make contact," Garda Finnerty added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda station on 061-212 400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111.

