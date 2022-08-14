Sun, 14 Aug, 2022 - 12:20

Gardaí appeal to public not to share imagery of Paul 'Babs' Connelly assault in Athlone

Two men remain in garda custody and investigations are ongoing.
Gardaí in Athlone are continuing to investigate the death of Paul ‘Babs’ Connelly who was died as a result of a fatal assault in Athlone on Friday night.

It is understood the 47-year-old was on a stag in Athlone on the night of the assault.

A postmortem has been completed, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons.

Gardaí say they are aware that images of the incident on Church Street are being shared across social media and messaging apps.

An Garda Síochána is appealing to the public not to share this material, as it is disrespectful and upsetting to the family and friends of the deceased and all persons involved in this incident and is unhelpful to the Garda investigation.

 

