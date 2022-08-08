Mon, 08 Aug, 2022 - 19:24

Donegal man drowns in accident in Greece

A Co Donegal man has died in a tragic accident while holidaying abroad.
Stephen Maguire

The man, named locally as Martin Duffy, died while on a family holiday in Greece.

Mr Duffy, who was in his 50s and from the border area of Lifford, was married with three children.

The exact circumstances of the tragedy are not yet known.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance to Mr Duffy's family.

Mr Duffy was well-known in footballing circles and was a lifelong member of Deele Harps FC.

He was a lecturer at North West Regional College in Derry.

He is survived by his wife, Marie, children Nicky, Jordan and Jade, extended family and a large contingent of friends.

Local county councillor Gerry Crawford said the area was simply numbed by the tragic news.

donegalgreeceaccidentmartin duffy
