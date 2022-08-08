Mon, 08 Aug, 2022 - 13:34

Two arrested following stabbing of woman in Co Kerry

Two men have been arrested in connection with an assault on a woman in Co Kerry last night.

The stabbing incident happened in the Ballymullen area of Tralee at around 11pm.

The woman in her 20s was taken to Kerry University Hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment for her injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Two men, in their late teens and mid 20s, have been arrested and are currently being questioned at Tralee Garda Station, where they can be held for up to 24 hours.

A technical examination of the scene is under way, and gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

