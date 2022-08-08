Gardaí investigating after man found dead in Dublin

Gardaí in Ballymun are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered on Saturday.

The body of the man in his late 20s was discovered at an apartment on Achill Road, Drumcondra in Dublin.

It was removed and taken to Dublin City Mortuary where a postmortem exam was conducted by State Pathologist Sally Anne Collis.

The results of the postmortem are not being released for operational reasons.

A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed and continues to keep the family informed of the investigation.

The apartment on Achill Road, Drumcondra remains preserved for technical examination.

The man in his 30s arrested as part of this investigation is still being detained at a Garda station in North Dublin under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

Gardaí are appealing for any persons who were travelling in the Home Farm Road area of Drumcondra between the morning of Tuesday, August 2nd, and the evening of Saturday, August 6th, who observed any activity which drew their attention, to come forward.