Mon, 08 Aug, 2022 - 10:17

Gardaí investigating after man found dead in Dublin

The body of the man in his late 20s was discovered at an apartment on Achill Road, Drumcondra in Dublin.
Gardaí investigating after man found dead in Dublin

Gardaí in Ballymun are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered on Saturday.

The body of the man in his late 20s was discovered at an apartment on Achill Road, Drumcondra in Dublin.

It was removed and taken to Dublin City Mortuary where a postmortem exam was conducted by State Pathologist Sally Anne Collis.

The results of the postmortem are not being released for operational reasons.

A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed and continues to keep the family informed of the investigation.

The apartment on Achill Road, Drumcondra remains preserved for technical examination.

The man in his 30s arrested as part of this investigation is still being detained at a Garda station in North Dublin under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

Gardaí are appealing for any persons who were travelling in the Home Farm Road area of Drumcondra between the morning of Tuesday, August 2nd, and the evening of Saturday, August 6th, who observed any activity which drew their attention, to come forward.

More in this section

Two men (20s) killed in separate road crashes in Cork and Dublin Two men (20s) killed in separate road crashes in Cork and Dublin
Celtic Spirit brooch and €300 edition of Ulysses among diplomatic gifts given Celtic Spirit brooch and €300 edition of Ulysses among diplomatic gifts given
Temperatures expected to reach 26 degrees next week Temperatures expected to reach 26 degrees next week
gardaideathballymundrumcondrabody discoveredapartment achill road
Meath whiskey distillery saves century-old Spanish wine casks from rubbish heap

Meath whiskey distillery saves century-old Spanish wine casks from rubbish heap

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more