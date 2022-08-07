Man arrested after body found in Dublin apartment

Michelle Devane, PA

A man has been arrested after the body of a man was found in a Dublin apartment.

Gardaí said the remains of the man in his late 20s was discovered in an apartment on Achill Road, Drumcondra on Saturday evening.

His body remains at the scene and the Office of the State Pathologist and the Garda technical bureau have been notified.

The apartment has been preserved for a forensic examination and an area of Griffith Park has also been sealed off.

Gardaí said the arrested man, aged in his 30s, is now in custody in a Garda station in north Dublin where he can be detained for up to seven days.

An incident room has been established at Ballymun Garda station and inquiries are ongoing.