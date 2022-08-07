Sun, 07 Aug, 2022 - 12:35

Man arrested after body found in Dublin apartment

The body of a man in his late-20s was discovered in Dromcondra on Saturday evening
Man arrested after body found in Dublin apartment

Michelle Devane, PA

A man has been arrested after the body of a man was found in a Dublin apartment.

Gardaí said the remains of the man in his late 20s was discovered in an apartment on Achill Road, Drumcondra on Saturday evening.

His body remains at the scene and the Office of the State Pathologist and the Garda technical bureau have been notified.

The apartment has been preserved for a forensic examination and an area of Griffith Park has also been sealed off.

Gardaí said the arrested man, aged in his 30s, is now in custody in a Garda station in north Dublin where he can be detained for up to seven days.

An incident room has been established at Ballymun Garda station and inquiries are ongoing.

More in this section

Vigil to be held for Dillon Quirke at club's GAA grounds Vigil to be held for Dillon Quirke at club's GAA grounds
Two men (20s) killed in separate road crashes in Cork and Dublin Two men (20s) killed in separate road crashes in Cork and Dublin
Victim dies six weeks after shooting outside Dublin hotel Victim dies six weeks after shooting outside Dublin hotel
dublingardaiarrestdrumcondrabody
Temperatures expected to reach 26 degrees next week

Temperatures expected to reach 26 degrees next week

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more