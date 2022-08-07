Dublin motorists reminded of city centre road closures

Motorists in Dublin are being reminded of traffic disruption due to the closure of College Green and Dame Street in the city centre today.

The area has been made traffic-free for Dublin City Council's Summer Sunday event.

The closure began at 7am on Sunday morning and will remain in place until 7pm this evening.

Join us on College Green & Dame St. today from 12-4pm for Summer Sunday. There will be lots to see and do and the area will be traffic-free! #YourCouncil #SummerSunday #FreeFamilyEvent #Carnival #Dublin pic.twitter.com/wgl2MRRjCJ — Dublin City Council (@DubCityCouncil) August 7, 2022

The council said "westbound traffic on College Street wishing to travel on College Green and Dame Street and will be diverted via Westmoreland Street and the South Quays", while "eastbound traffic on High Street/Nicholas Street will be diverted via Winetavern Street and the North Quays".

Bus diversions will also be in operation but Luas services will be maintained, as well as pedestrian and local access.

Summer Sunday will bring a carnival atmosphere to the city centre, with entertainment for all ages from 12pm-4pm.