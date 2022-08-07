Two men arrested after €300,000 cannabis haul

Michelle Devane, PA

Two men have been arrested after the seizure of cannabis worth €300,000 during searches in Co Tipperary and Co Carlow.

Gardaí carried out the searches on Saturday as part of Operation Tara, an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs by organised crime groups in the State.

A vehicle was stopped on the M7 motorway at Lisatunny at 10.50am. Gardaí searched the vehicle and discovered approximately €100,000 worth of suspected cannabis within a concealed compartment in the boot.

Two men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested at the scene.

During the course of a follow-up search at a residence on the Tullow Road in Co Carlow at about 3pm, gardaí seized approximately €200,000 of suspected cannabis which were discovered in a vehicle. The drugs in the second vehicle were also located within a concealed compartment.

All of the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The two men are currently being detained at Nenagh Garda station.