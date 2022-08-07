What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

The Sunday papers cover a range of topics this week, from PRSI proposals, to questions over Micheál Martin's Fianna Fáil leadership.

The Business Post leads with: 'Sinn Féin proposal could double current rate paid by business'. The party argues that "those who have the most" should bear the brunt of taxation, suggesting a number of changes to income and inheritance tax, as well as the rate for capital gains.

Our front page today. Pick up a copy in stores or subscribe at https://t.co/u5ystSGUtr for these stories plus:



​🗞️ Why Frank Clarke and Peter Kelly quit their Gulf gigs

​​

🗞️ New details on the DPC's Facebook decision

​

🗞️ Michael Brennan on CPOs and the dereliction problem pic.twitter.com/rbDOiH3s3S — Business Post (@businessposthq) August 7, 2022

The Sunday Independent writes the HSE was warned over "unsafe" gender clinic, reporting that doctors "flagged concern for children sent to Tavistock.

The front page also features a piece with the headline: 'County is divided over Sabina letter', following the fallout of a letter penned by President Michael D Higgins' wife on the war in Ukraine.

Good morning, here is the front page of today's Sunday Independent pic.twitter.com/PIKDgm8t6l — Independent.ie (@Independent_ie) August 7, 2022

The Irish Mail on Sunday, meanwhile, reports that 'influential' backers of Taoiseach Micheál Martin believe he will lead Fianna Fáil into the next General Election, despite reported rumblings of discontent within the party.

In Britain, the front pages feature reports of worsening fuel poverty and cost-of-living woes.

The Observer features a piece from former British prime minister Gordon Brown warning of a fuel poverty “timebomb” and demanding an emergency budget, while charities have told The Independent that government financial support must be doubled.

The Sunday Times says Rishi Sunak has promised a multi-billion pound package to help with the crisis if he is made British prime minister, while the Sunday Express reports the former British chancellor has pledged to crack down on child grooming.

The Sunday Mirror says young girls have been groomed on TikTok.

The Sunday Telegraph features British environment secretary George Eustice urging water companies to introduce more use restrictions.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph:



'Hosepipes must be banned now, says minister'#TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/jIlk4iL6Y1 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 6, 2022

Sunday People reports activists are planning mass protests across Britain as another heatwave may be in the works.

The Sun on Sunday says Rebekah Vardy has been called “cruel” by friends of her ex-agent.

On tomorrow's front page: Rebekah Vardy branded ‘cruel’ by friends of agent pal Caroline Watt after star ‘ignored her mental health struggles’https://t.co/R0zKZ5RTES pic.twitter.com/GceGIVDaaP — The Sun (@TheSun) August 6, 2022

And the Daily Star Sunday leads on criticism of the BBC from Hi-De-Hi star Su Pollard.