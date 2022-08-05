Covid: HSE says self-isolation more important than widespread testing

James Cox

The HSE has said self-isolation continues to be the best way to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

Anyone with signs of the virus is being advised to self-isolate until 48 hours after their symptoms have cleared up.

Testing is no longer required for the general public, with doctors and GPs prescribing PCRs where needed.

The HSE's National Lead for Test and Trace, Eileen Whelan, said at the moment, self-isolation is more important than widespread testing.

Ms Whelan told Newstalk: "The changes in trends in Covid-19 and moving to a reduction in test and trace for the general population, the advice is if you have symptoms you need to stay at home. You need to avoid contact with other people, but you no longer need a test to tell you.

"The public health advice isn't necessarily encouraging antigen tests, the advice is to stay at home and avoid contact with people until 48 hours after your symptoms have resolved."