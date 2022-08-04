Thu, 04 Aug, 2022 - 16:19

Man seriously injured in Dublin assault

Gardaí said a man, aged in his mid-thirties, was seriously injured in the early hours of Sunday morning on Main Street in Mulhuddart.
By Michelle Devane, PA

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault on a man in Dublin last month.

The man, aged in his mid-30s, was seriously injured in the early hours of Sunday, July 31st on Main Street, Mulhuddart village.

He was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown, where he remains in a critical condition.

Gardaí are asking anyone who was in the area between 4am and 5am on July 31st and who may have footage, including dashcam footage, to contact them.

They are also seeking information about a dark-coloured jeep which was seen in the area before and after the assault.

Gardaí in Blanchardstown can be contacted on 01-6667000, or information can be provided to the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.

