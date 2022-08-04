Four hospitalised after vehicle ploughs into crowd at Donegal festival

Stephen Maguire

A number of people are recovering in hospital after a van ploughed into a crowd at a festival in Co Donegal on Wednesday evening.

Four people were rushed to Letterkenny University Hospital following the incident at the Clonmany Festival.

Hundreds of people were on the town's main street when the incident occurred at approximately 6.30pm.

Gardaí confirmed the driver of the vehicle suffered a "health incident" just moments before the collision. It is understood he then lost control of the van and struck the pedestrians.

At least one of those injured is believed to have been a marshal at the event.

At least five ambulances and other emergency services attended the scenes and brought the injured to hospital.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

"Gardaí attended the scene of a single vehicle [Road Traffic Collision] on Main Street, Clonmany, Co Donegal on Wednesday evening, August 3rd, 2022 at approximately 6.30pm.

"The driver of the vehicle had an health incident and struck a number of pedestrians. The driver and three pedestrians were all removed to Letterkenny University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," the spokesperson said.

The Clonmany Festival attracts thousands of people to the streets of the Inishowen town each year.

Despite last night's incident, the festival continued, featuring singers David James and Derek Ryan.