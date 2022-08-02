Two sections of M7 to close for power line works

Two sections of the M7 will close briefly over two days in the coming weeks to facilitate overhead power line works, Kildare County Council has announced.

The M7 motorway will be closed both ways from Junction 12 (The Curragh) to Junction 13 (Kildare Town) on Sunday, August 21st from 6am-12pm.

Another stretch of the M7 from Junction 14 (Monasterevin) to Junction 15 (Portarlington) will close both ways on Sunday, September 11th from 6am-12pm.

It is expected the works will take approximately one day to complete in each section of the motorway.

The road closure will facilitate overhead power line works across the M7 at the townlands of Curraghfarm and Lughill, Co Kildare.

Motorists are advised to take the alternative route westbound via the R445 through Kildare Town and re-join the M7 at Junction 13 on August 21st, while motorists travelling eastbound are advised to divert via the R445 Kildare Town and re-join the M7 at Junction 12.

On September 11th, motorists are advised to divert westbound will be via the R445 through Monasterevin, Ballybrittas and re-join the M7 at Junction 15. Those travelling eastbound will be diverted via the R445 through Ballybrittas, Monasterevin and re-join the M7 at Junction 14.

Diversion routes will be signposted, as agreed with the council and Gardaí.

Emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained.