Sat, 30 Jul, 2022 - 12:06

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Wexford collision

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was taken to University Hospital Waterford with serious injuries
James Cox

A man, aged in his 30s, is in a serious condition in hospital following a single-vehicle collision in Co Wexford on Saturday morning.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a serious single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle that occurred shortly before 7am on Saturday at the Clohass Roundabout, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was taken to University Hospital Waterford with serious injuries.

Forensic collision investigators are currently at the scene and the Clohass Roundabout is currently closed to traffic. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R744 or the area of the Clohass Roundabout between 6.30am and 7am are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 9233534, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

