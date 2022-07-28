Thu, 28 Jul, 2022 - 11:05

Funding of €357,000 announced for helipad on Inishturk island

The Government has announced over €357,000 in funding for construction of a new helipad on Inishturk island, Co Mayo.
James Cox

The Government has announced over €357,000 in funding for construction of a new helipad on Inishturk island, Co Mayo.

The investment from the Department of Rural and Community Development will help the Irish Coast Guard to access the island in an emergency.

Inishturk is located in Clewbay, Co Mayo, and is a popular destination for tourists.

The funding announced today will cover up to 90 per cent of the cost of the project with Mayo County Council providing the balance.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys also recently announced an air service contract worth €4.9 million for the Aran Islands and over €2 million in funding for road projects on the islands off Donegal.

Minister Humphreys said: "I’m delighted that my Department is able to support this essential project on Inishturk, which has been in development for quite some time. This helipad will be a vital resource to the Irish Coast Guard, providing them with a safe place to land on the island itself.

"Making our islands more sustainable is a key priority of mine as Minister. I am very pleased to have delivered significant investment in our offshore islands as part of the roll-out of our rural development strategy, ‘Our Rural Future’.

"I have no doubt that this particular funding will come as welcome news for Inishturk and I want to also commend the Irish Coast Guard for the vital work they do."

 

