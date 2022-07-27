Night-time economy grant extended to support 'off-peak' entertainment

Muireann Duffy

An additional €1.4 million has been added to the Night-Time Economy Support Scheme to encourage 'off-peak' entertainment in licenced and unlicensed venues around the country.

Minister for Culture and the Arts Catherine Martin confirmed the extra funding on Tuesday, brining the scheme's total value to €4 million.

The funding allows pubs, nightclubs, cafes and other "suitable licensed and unlicensed premises" to apply for support to trial a "series of cultural activities", with a four-event minimum.

Events include music, comedy, dance, literature, poetry, theatrical productions, plays, craft and art/photographic exhibitions, while the maximum grant offered per application is €10,000.

The aim of the funding is to increase footfall is towns and cities around the country during off-peak times, as well as "providing artists with paying gigs and customers with a more alternative, diverse and inclusive night-time offering," the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltach, Sport and Media said.

The scheme will reopen for applications from venues at 12pm today (via the dedicated application portal on the department's website) and will remain open until 12pm on Wednesday, August 10th or until the funding has been fully distributed - whichever occurs first.

"The level of interest and enthusiasm for the Night-Time Economy Support Scheme has been overwhelming," Ms Martin said.

"This Scheme offers an opportunity for businesses and artists to work together to try something new and see what works for them and for their customers.

"I hope this will help to build a more sustainable night-time offering across the country," the Minister added.