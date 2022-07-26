Tue, 26 Jul, 2022 - 08:25

Firefighters injured and homes evacuated during south Dublin wildfire

Smoke was visible across Dublin city on Monday evening after the gorse fire broke out on Killiney Hill
Two firefighters were injured and residents forced to flee their homes during a major wildfire in south Dublin that was brought under control overnight.

Smoke was visible across Dublin city on Monday evening after the gorse fire broke out on Killiney Hill.

The blaze came within metres of some properties, prompting the evacuation of a number of houses as a precaution last night.

Pumps, water tankers and an aerial drone to help concentrate firefighting operations were used in the battle against the blaze.

Firefighters remained on scene throughout the night and Greg O'Dwyer, assistant chief fire officer with Dublin Fire Brigade, said the blaze had been brought under control by Tuesday morning.

“A lot of work was done over the night to protect houses. The fire came very, very close to houses,” he told Newstalk radio.

“This morning now we have four fire points there [with] some officers, and we’re going to use the assistance of the air corps to dampen down the area.

“The fire is well under control now, [we're] just dampening down some of the hotspots that are still there.”

Dublin Fire Brigade said two firefighters were brought to hospital by ambulance with minor injuries sustained during the operation to tackle the blaze.

People were advised to avoid the area and to keep windows closed on Monday evening.

Firefighters also warned commuters that road closures could persist into Tuesday morning.

