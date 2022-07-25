Mon, 25 Jul, 2022 - 15:28

Two-year-old girl dies following tragic paddling pool accident in Co Laois

Hannah Kealy, from Cremorgan, Timahoe, Co Laois was playing in the pool when the accident occurred close to her home on Friday evening.
Two-year-old girl dies following tragic paddling pool accident in Co Laois

Sarah Slater

A two-year-old girl has died following a tragic accident involving a paddling pool in Co Laois.

Hannah Kealy, from Cremorgan, Timahoe, Co Laois was playing in the pool when the accident occurred close to her home on Friday evening.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and Hannah was taken by ambulance to Temple Street Children’s University Hospital in Dublin where medical teams strived to keep her alive.

However, little Hannah passed away on Sunday surrounded by her parents Marie and Denis and sister Ella.

The tight-knit Laois Community of Timahoe and Stradbally have been left devastated by her death and circumstances surrounding it.

Tributes were paid to the family at a meeting of Laois County Council on Monday morning.

As a mark of respect to the grieving family, GAA activity in the Timahoe and St Joseph’s clubs were cancelled over the weekend.

Hannah is also survived by her grandparents Margaret and John Cahill and Margaret and Tom Kealy along with cherished dog Ruben, aunts and uncles, Sharon, Orlaith, Brian, Kelley, Liz and Stephen, Aising, cousins Shauna, Eve, Darragh and Conor.

Her funeral details are yet to be announced.

In tribute Cloneen Hurling club said: "Our heartfelt condolences to Marie, Denis and the Cahill and Kealy Families on the very sad passing of Hannah, our hearts are broken for you all and you are in our thoughts at this very sad time. Rest in peace beautiful Hannah”.

More in this section

Calls for Irish employers to offer compassionate leave for pet’s death Calls for Irish employers to offer compassionate leave for pet’s death
Hundreds of endangered Natterjack toadlets released into the wild in Kerry Hundreds of endangered Natterjack toadlets released into the wild in Kerry
RNLI lifeboat in Cork assists 13-metre yacht with engine difficulties RNLI lifeboat in Cork assists 13-metre yacht with engine difficulties
water safetytemple street children's hospitalstradballypaddling pooltwo-year-old diesco loaistimahoehannah kealy
Graham Dwyer murder conviction appeal to go ahead in December

Graham Dwyer murder conviction appeal to go ahead in December

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more