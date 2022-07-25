Pedestrian (40s) dies after collision with car on Achill Island

A man in his 40s has died following a collision during the early hours of this morning on Achill Island.

The fatal incident occurred at approximately 3.15am at Dooagh in Keel on the island off the coast of Co Mayo, and involved a car and a pedestrian.

“The pedestrian, a man aged in his 40s was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body has been removed to Mayo University Hospital,” a Garda statement said.

There were no other injuries reported, and the scene is currently preserved for Garda forensic collision investigators.

“Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them,” the statement added.

“Any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Westport Garda station on 098 502 30, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.