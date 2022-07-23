Sat, 23 Jul, 2022 - 16:54

Second Covid booster vaccine for people aged 50-64 this autumn

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly announced on Saturday he had accepted new recommendations from Niac
Second Covid booster vaccine for people aged 50-64 this autumn

Sarah Mooney

People aged 50 to 64 are to be offered a second Covid-19 booster vaccine dose this autumn under new recommendations.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly announced on Saturday that he had accepted the recommendations from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac).

They will see a second mRNA booster jab rolled out to those aged 50 to 64, those aged 12 to 49 with an underlying condition or resident in a longterm care facility, healthcare workers, and pregnant women from 16 weeks.

Children aged 5 to 11 who are immunocompromised will meanwhile be offered a first mRNA booster dose, while a third booster will be offered to those aged 65 and older, and those aged 12 and older who are immunocompromised.

Niac made the recommendation to the interim chief medical officer, who endorsed them before they were accepted by Mr Donnelly.

Mr Donnelly also noted a new recommendation that Covid-19 vaccines can be given at the same time as seasonal influenza vaccines.

It comes as health officials prepare for “a very significant flu season” this autumn, with an upsurge in both flu and Covid-19 expected during the colder months.

Australia is currently experiencing a record number of cases, signalling a post-pandemic flu revival.

“What we’re planning for is a combination of an early flu season, a very significant flu season, together with a surge in Covid,” Mr Donnelly said earlier this week.

“Regardless of whether there’s a new variant of concern, people will be going back to work, people will be coming back from their holidays, people will begin to go back indoors again, and so that’s what we have to plan for.”

More in this section

Planning permission refused for Sean Fitzpatrick's 'modest' two-storey home Planning permission refused for Sean Fitzpatrick's 'modest' two-storey home
'Retiring at 66 has to go': Taoiseach says mandatory retirement will be banned 'Retiring at 66 has to go': Taoiseach says mandatory retirement will be banned
Cork youth jailed for €120,000 damage to detention centre Cork youth jailed for €120,000 damage to detention centre
covidvaccinestephen donnellyminister for healthautumnover 50sirelandniacboostersecond booster
Belfast ‘on verge of public health emergency’ following surge of homeless deaths

Belfast ‘on verge of public health emergency’ following surge of homeless deaths

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more