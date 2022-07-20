Shuttle buses to run from Eyre Square for Galway Races

Direct shuttle buses will run once again from Eyre Square to the racecourse in Ballybrit for those travelling to this year's Galway Races.

Bus Éireann will operate bus services for the duration of the racing festival from Monday, July 25th to Sunday, July 31st.

An adult return fare is €10 and a child return fare is €5, while single tickets are €6 for an adult and €3 for a child.

Passengers can only pay in cash and pre-booking is not necessary.

The buses will operate every 10 minutes from both directions and the journey takes around 15 minutes from the city centre.

The collection point is beside the Skeff Bar in Eyre Square, with over 20,000 seats available across the week.

On Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, services will commence at 2.00 pm for the evening meetings, with the final return from Ballybrit at 10.30pm.

While on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, services will commence at 11.00 am with the final return from Ballybrit at 9.00pm.

‘’We are happy to be providing race-goers an opportunity to leave their cars at home when travelling to the Galway Races,’’ said Brian Connolly, Senior Operations Manager, West.

"Taking one of our special services means customers don’t need to worry about fuel prices or car parking and can arrive ready for a day of great racing. Bus Éireann are happy to welcome passengers back to the Galway Races on our shuttle services."