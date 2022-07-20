Wed, 20 Jul, 2022 - 08:21

Irish Rail warns of Dart delays after vehicle hits level crossing

The rail operator said delays are expected through Sandymount and Lansdowne Road stations in both directions
Irish Rail warns of Dart delays after vehicle hits level crossing

Irish Rail has warned of Dart delays in south Dublin after a vehicle hit a level crossing.

The rail operator said delays are expected through Sandymount and Lansdowne Road stations in both directions as a result of the incident at Serpentine.

Staff are on site and an update will follow, it added.

The rail operator also said this morning's 06.54 Greystones/Malahide service which commenced from Bray will terminate in Connolly due to a technical issue.

"Passengers will be accommodated on the 07.54 Pearse/Drogheda. The 08.30 Malahide/Greystones is cancelled as a result," it added.

More in this section

Man jailed for six years after spate of robberies in Dublin shops Man jailed for six years after spate of robberies in Dublin shops
Stardust coroner should tell jury unlawful killing verdict is not open to them, court hears Stardust coroner should tell jury unlawful killing verdict is not open to them, court hears
Thunderstorm warning in place for 10 counties as high temperatures persist Thunderstorm warning in place for 10 counties as high temperatures persist
dublinirish railsouth dublindartdelayssandymountlandsdowne road
EU to ask Ireland to cut gas use as winter shortage fears grow

EU to ask Ireland to cut gas use as winter shortage fears grow

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more