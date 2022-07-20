Irish Rail warns of Dart delays after vehicle hits level crossing

Irish Rail has warned of Dart delays in south Dublin after a vehicle hit a level crossing.

The rail operator said delays are expected through Sandymount and Lansdowne Road stations in both directions as a result of the incident at Serpentine.

Staff are on site and an update will follow, it added.

The rail operator also said this morning's 06.54 Greystones/Malahide service which commenced from Bray will terminate in Connolly due to a technical issue.

"Passengers will be accommodated on the 07.54 Pearse/Drogheda. The 08.30 Malahide/Greystones is cancelled as a result," it added.