Mon, 18 Jul, 2022 - 10:45

Extend free hot meals to childcare facilities to tackle food poverty, says Minister

Minister of State Joe O'Brien aims to map out how the Government can reach its aim of reducing the number of people living in poverty in Ireland to 2%
Extend free hot meals to childcare facilities to tackle food poverty, says Minister

The Minister for Social Inclusion is calling for free hot meals to be extended to early childcare settings as part of a new plan to tackle food poverty.

The report by Minister of State Joe O'Brien aims to map out how the Government can reach its aim of reducing the number of people living in poverty in Ireland to two per cent by 2025.

It says 8.9 per cent of the population are currently in food poverty, while 6.2 per cent are in “severe food deprivation”. Food poverty is defined as “the inability to have an adequate and nutritious diet due to issues of affordability or accessibility”.

The Minister will publish the report ‘Food Poverty: Government Programmes, Schemes and Supports’ on Monday, showing five government departments already spend €400 million a year mitigating the worst impacts of food poverty.

However, he says they could be “doing more” on an increasingly serious social problem.

The Minister is also calling for an expansion of the meals-on-wheels programme targeting older people, the ramping up of the ‘food dudes’ healthy eating initiative operated in some primary schools, and significant increases in welfare payments targeted at children to help tackle the issue.

More in this section

Teenage boy injured after stabbing on Shakey Bridge in Cork city Teenage boy injured after stabbing on Shakey Bridge in Cork city
Eamon Ryan hopes to see targets to cut emissions published this month Eamon Ryan hopes to see targets to cut emissions published this month
Conor McGregor shares snaps of luxury birthday bash in Ibiza Conor McGregor shares snaps of luxury birthday bash in Ibiza
ministerjoe o'brienirelandchildcare facilitiesfood povertysocial inclusionfree hot meals
Childcare subsidies set to be extended to childminders and creches

Childcare subsidies set to be extended to childminders and creches

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more