Farmer swimming in hay with make-shift pool

Louise Walsh

A Meath farmer is swimming in hay after he built a make-shift 40 ft pool for his neighbours to cool down in as temperatures continue to soar.

Michael Farrelly used 20 bales of hay and a silage cover for the temporary pool which is filled with about 30 tonnes of harvested rainwater on his land at Carnaross.

The outdoor bath is held in place with IBC (Intermediate Bulk Containers) which are filled with a 1,000 litres of water.

Michael, who is the joint owner of Killian's Lodge in Mullagh said the pool fits about 30 people and was "well used" on Sunday as temperatures rose to about 24 degrees in the village.

"It was my nephews Thomas and Eamon Whelan who said they wanted to build a pool so we got about 20 square bales around a perimeter in the field and put a silage cover in it to hold the water. Then we secured it further with IBC cubes," he said

"I harvest rainwater on the farm so I used that to fill the pool using about two tanks. I'd say the pool is about 40ft by 10ft.

"I'm not sure how long the pool will last but even if we got Monday out of it without someone putting a foot through it or puncturing it, it will be great

"Sure all the neighbours are coming up for a dip or just to have a bit of fun. There was horrid craic here on Sunday," he laughed.