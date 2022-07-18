Mon, 18 Jul, 2022 - 08:11

Man (60s) dies in single car crash in Co Wexford

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon in Rosslare Harbour, Co Wexford
Amy Blaney

A man in his early 60s has died following a single vehicle crash in Co Wexford on Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 2.20pm, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a single car crash in Rosslare Harbour, Co Wexford.

The driver of the car and sole occupant, a man in his early 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Wexford General Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

A technical examination of the scene was conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road was closed and has since reopened.

Anyone with information on the collision can contact Wexford Garda station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

 

co wexfordcarwexford general hospitalman deadrosslare harbourfatal road crash
