Revamp of junior cert will see pornography and consent included on curriculum

Pornography, consent and gender stereotyping will soon become part of the Junior Cycle curriculum.

It follows a review conducted by the Department of Education which found it was "heavily concerned" with aspects of Ireland's relationships and sexuality programme.

According to the Irish Independent, every school irrespective of their ethos will have to deliver the revamped version of the subject.

The updated curriculum is set to deal with pornography, with reference to safe use of the internet and the sharing of sexual images online. It will also focus on gender stereotyping and consent.

The updated SPHE and RSE draft programme is due to be published by the Department of Education later on Monday.