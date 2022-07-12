Passengers in Dublin airport 10 times higher than June 2021 - CSO

Amy Blaney

The volume of traffic on Irish roads is still below pre-pandemic levels, according to recent figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

However, the number of passengers in Dublin airport in June 2022 was almost 10 times higher than in June 2021, but only 88 per cent of the level seen in the same month in 2019.

There were 2,822,682 passengers in June 2022 compared with 3,202,409 for the same month in 2019.

Car traffic volumes in Dublin were 6 per cent lower at the end of June, compared with the same week in 2019.

For regional traffic, traffic volume was 5 per cent lower than the same week in 2019.

At the end of May 2022 public transport passenger journeys climbed to their highest levels since March 2020, however, the numbers on public transport have not yet returned to pre-covid-19 levels.

The HGV traffic count data was broadly in line with 2021 figures, and is up on 2019, with Dublin showing a 4 per cent increase for that week versus the same week in 2019.

The regional data showed a 3 per cent increase for the same period.

There were 14 fatalities on Irish roads in June 2022 compared with nine in the same month in 2021.

There were 12 road fatalities in 2020 and 11 in 2019.

The number of new cars licensed in June 2022 fell by 1,206 (-24 per cent) vehicles compared with June 2021.

There were 3,774 new private cars and 3,944 used (imported) private cars licensed in June 2022. Compared to June 2021, this was a decrease of 24 per cent for new private cars and a fall of 33 per cent for used private cars.

