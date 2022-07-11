Mon, 11 Jul, 2022 - 10:13

Woman dies in Co Sligo after two-car collision

Three women and a man were removed from a car and a jeep and rushed to hospital.
Kenneth Fox

Gardaí have launched a witness appeal after a two car crash that claimed a woman's life in Sligo.

Officers were called to the scene on the N15 at Creevykeel, Cliffoney shortly after 3pm yesterday afternoon.

A woman in her 70s, who was travelling in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road remains closed this morning for an examination and anyone with video footage from the scene is urged to come forward.

