Sun, 10 Jul, 2022 - 12:31

OPW to address 'tunneling' concerns for Dublin Metrolink

OPW to address 'tunneling' concerns for Dublin Metrolink

The Office of Public Works (OPW) is expected to address concerns around 'tunneling works' set to be carried out for the Dublin Metrolink.

According to the Business Post, tunneling would have to be carried out under landmarks such as Leinster House, the National Library and Archaeology Museum.

However, the OPW does have concerns themselves about plans for a station in ST Stephen's Green which would see 20 per cent of the park closed-off.

The project is hoped to be completed by 2034, and will be the most expensive infrastructure project in the state's history costing over €9 billion.

MetroLink will consist of a fully segregated railway, most of which will be underground, running from north of Swords to Charlemont in the south of Dublin city centre.

The route will include 16 stations and serve residential communities in north Dublin, such as Swords, Ballymun and Glasnevin, as well as the city centre and Dublin Airport.

When operations commence, there will be trains every three minutes during peak periods. This can rise to a service every 90 seconds by 2060 with the system capable of carrying up to 20,000 passengers per hour in each direction.

It will be a fully automated system, with a capacity of 20 trains operating per hour each way when it opens.

More in this section

Westlife gear up for second Aviva Stadium gig Westlife gear up for second Aviva Stadium gig
Dublin based Mr Price ordered to pay €20,000 for dismissing mother on maternity leave Dublin based Mr Price ordered to pay €20,000 for dismissing mother on maternity leave
Cork hospital installs hives to ease children’s bee and wasp sting fears Cork hospital installs hives to ease children’s bee and wasp sting fears
trainnorth dublinoffice of public worksopwleinster housemetrolinknational libraryarchaeology museum
Government spending on Defence Forces to increase to €1.5 billion a year by 2028

Government spending on Defence Forces to increase to €1.5 billion a year by 2028

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more