Garda suspended for alleged link to drug gangs

Sun, 10 Jul, 2022 - 08:55

A garda based in the east of the country has been suspended from the force for alleged links to drug gangs.

The Sunday Independent reports that the officer's home was searched as part of an investigation into drugs trafficking.

The raid was carried out by members from the Anti Corruption Unit and the officer has been suspended by Garda Headquarters as a result.

While no drugs were discovered at his home, enough potential evidence was found to allegedly link him to criminals involved in drug trafficking.

An investigation remains underway.

Figures submitted by An Garda Siochana to the Policing Authority have revealed that 115 members of the force are currently suspended for a wide range of issues.

