Fri, 08 Jul, 2022 - 15:14

Fewer bombings, shootings and paramilitary attacks in North over last year

According to police figures there were just four bombing incidents between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022, compared with 13 in the previous 12 months.
Fewer bombings, shootings and paramilitary attacks in North over last year

By Rebecca Black, PA

There were fewer bombings, shootings and paramilitary style attacks in the North in the last year, according to the latest PSNI figures.

There were four bombing incidents in the region between July 1st, 2021 and June 30th, 2022, down from 13 in the previous 12 months, and 26 shooting incidents, down from 37.

The latest figures compiled by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) from police records show there was one death described as security-related in the last 12 months.

That was the killing of Mark Hall in a gun attack at his family home in Rodney Drive in west Belfast on December 18th. It is believed the gunmen involved were dissident republicans.

The annual number of deaths described as “due to the security situation” has been in single digits for the last 10 years, from two in 2012/13, one in 2013/14, up to three in 2014/15, three in 2015/16 and five in 2016/17.

They dropped to two recorded in 2017/18, two in 2018/19, one in 2019/20 and up to three in 2020/21.

The number of so-called paramilitary style or punishment attacks has also dropped.

There were 11 casualties of paramilitary style shootings compared with 18 during the previous 12 months, and there were 36 casualties of paramilitary style assaults compared with 37 in the previous 12 months.

All the casualties were recorded as being aged 18 years or over.

Meanwhile, there were 126 security-related arrests under the UK Terrorism Act, compared with 118 in the previous 12 months, and 17 people were charged, compared with 23 in the previous 12 months.

There were also fewer firearms found during the past 12 months (24) than the previous 12 months (39). That decrease is attributed to the finding of a large quantity of firearms in May 2021.

More in this section

Supreme Court to examine family rights in deportation decisions Supreme Court to examine family rights in deportation decisions
Drug dealers paying higher tax rates 'wouldn’t be a bad thing', McEntee says Drug dealers paying higher tax rates 'wouldn’t be a bad thing', McEntee says
Empty holiday homes stopping locals getting planning permission, says consultant Empty holiday homes stopping locals getting planning permission, says consultant
ulsterpsninisrashootingssecurityterrorism act
Sinn Féinn Minister appeals for calm ahead of July 12th bonfires in Belfast

Sinn Féinn Minister appeals for calm ahead of July 12th bonfires in Belfast

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more