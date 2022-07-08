Weekend sunshine arrives, as Met Éireann forecasts temperatures to soar to 27C

Sarah Mooney

Long-awaited weekend sunshine has arrived, with temperatures set to soar as high as 27 degrees Celsius by Monday according to Met Éireann.

In an updated forecast this morning, the national forecaster said temperatures on Friday could hit 25 degrees as the weekend gets off to a sunny start.

Temperatures will hold steady on Saturday and Sunday, with highs between 23 and 25 degrees, before Monday is expected to see the mercury hit a sizzling 27 degrees.

While temperatures are forecast to drop on Tuesday with rain or drizzle likely for a time, Met Éireann said the rest of the week will mostly warm and dry with temperatures reaching the high teens to low twenties thanks to high pressure.

“A fair amount of cloud about this afternoon and evening but sunny spells will develop widely as the day progresses,” the forecaster said on Friday.

“Highest temperatures generally ranging 17 to 23 degrees, warmest in the southeast with light west to northwest breezes, possibly touching 24 or 25 degrees in sunshine.”

Saturday morning will be mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle and mist in places, before the afternoon and evening grows brighter with spells of warm sunshine developing.

Highest temperatures of 16 to 23 degrees, coolest in Ulster and warmest in Munster, are forecast.

Sunday will see good sunny spells develop after some early morning mist or drizzle, and highest temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees, warmest in the midlands.

Monday will be warm and dry with good spells of sunshine.

“Highest temperatures of 21 to 26 or 27 degrees with mostly light southerly breezes,” Met Éireann said. “Monday night will be very mild and humid with temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees.”

Tuesday will be a cloudier day with rain and drizzle developing in the west and north and spreading southeastwards, becoming very light and patchy as it does so.

“It won't be quite as warm with highest temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees, warmest in Leinster,” said the forecaster.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are forecast to be mainly dry with bright or sunny spells, and temperatures reaching the high teens to low twenties.