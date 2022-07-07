Thu, 07 Jul, 2022 - 18:51

Man avoids jail for driving over drunk person who walked into traffic

John Fitzpatrick pleaded guilty to driving away from a car accident involving an injury, careless driving, and driving without insurance.
Man avoids jail for driving over drunk person who walked into traffic

Eoin Ryan

A man has received a suspended prison sentence for a hit-and-run in which he ran over a drunk man who had walked into oncoming traffic.

John Fitzpatrick (39) of The Gardens, Carrickmines Manor, Dublin, pleaded guilty to driving away from a car accident involving an injury, careless driving, and driving without insurance.

The court heard that the victim was intoxicated when he came out of a pub in Cork Street, Dublin on September 6th, 2019.

The victim told gardaí he remembers coming out of the pub to get the Luas but has no memory of what happened after that.

Eyewitnesses observed him walking towards oncoming traffic at the time of the incident.

A bus was seen swerving away from the victim as he was lying down in the middle of the road, the court heard.

Fitzpatrick was driving behind the bus and did not notice the man lying down on the road before he drove over the victim, a garda witness told Eoghan Cole BL, prosecuting.

Fitzpatrick was driving with his daughter, and she started screaming after the car hit the victim. The court also heard that Fitzpatrick was uninsured at the time.

Garda interview

John Staunton BL, defending, told the court his client drove away from the incident for these reasons, but subsequently came back on foot to make sure the victim was being cared for.

Fitzpatrick spoke to his father about the incident the next day and gardaí were called to his home. The accused went to a garda interview voluntarily and made full admissions, the court heard.

The accused told gardaí he went back to the scene because, "I couldn't live with myself not knowing if the guy was dead or not," the court heard.

Fitzpatrick has 45 previous convictions, eleven of which are for road traffic offences, including five convictions for not having car insurance, the court heard.

He also has a robbery conviction from an off-licence where he previously worked.

Judge Patricia Ryan sentenced John Fitzpatrick to two years and four months, but suspended it in full for three years. She disqualified Fitzpatrick from driving for 12 years.

Judge Ryan told the court Fitzpatrick gave good reasons for not staying at the scene. She also noted his full admissions of guilt.

More in this section

Judge rescinds High Court order and declares Estonian businessman bankrupt Judge rescinds High Court order and declares Estonian businessman bankrupt
Prosecution closes case in trial of teen accused of killing Waterford fisherman Prosecution closes case in trial of teen accused of killing Waterford fisherman
Taoiseach admits ‘strained’ Johnson relations, Sinn Féin says he will ‘not be missed’ Taoiseach admits ‘strained’ Johnson relations, Sinn Féin says he will ‘not be missed’
dublinhit and runsuspended sentenceirelandjohn fitzpatrickdrunk man
Consultants at UHL call for end to 'intolerable' Emergency Department situation

Consultants at UHL call for end to 'intolerable' Emergency Department situation

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more