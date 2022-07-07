Gardaí appeal for witnesses after shots fired at Co Offaly property

Sarah Mooney

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after shots were reportedly fired at a property in Co Offaly.

Officers received reports that a firearm was discharged a number of times at the property in Oakview, Clara at approximately 11.30pm on Tuesday night.

“No injuries were reported during the incident,” a Garda statement said.

“No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing.”

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, and for any road users with video footage, including dash cam, to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda station 057 932 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.