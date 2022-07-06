Wed, 06 Jul, 2022 - 13:21

Judge directs Dublin hospital to allow forensic engineer entry to Covid ward

The ward is the location of an accident involving one of St Vincent’s University Hospital's porters
Ray Managh

A judge has directed St Vincent’s University Hospital to allow a forensic engineer entry to its Covid-19 ward to inspect the locus of an accident involving one of its hospital porters.

Barrister Conor Kearney told Judge Sarah Berkeley in the Circuit Civil Court today that a damages for personal injury claim by John Sheridan has had to be adjourned on several occasions.

Mr Kearney, who appeared with Tiernan Solicitors for Mr Sheridan, of Ardmore Close, Artane, Dublin 5, said an application to have the scene of the accident inspected had been refused by the hospital on numerous occasions on grounds that it would breach its Covid-19 restrictions.

Counsel told the court that Mr Sheridan was a hospital porter who claims that prior to the outbreak of Covid-19, he was injured while pushing a patient in a wheelchair across a ramp in the ward in question.

Judge Berkeley heard that Mr Sheridan was suing St Vincent’s Healthcare Group, which trades as St Vincent’s University Hospital, for damages based on alleged negligence on the part of the defendant.

The judge said the case was being delayed for too long and she made an order directing that an inspection take place by an engineer who would follow all appropriate health and safety guidelines laid down by the hospital.

Judge Berkeley was told by counsel for the hospital that his client had no difficulty with facilitating an inspection of the scene of the incident but was seeking an extended adjournment because it had happened in the now Covid-19 ward.

Judge Berkeley directed that the inspection take place within the next eight weeks and put the case down for trial in mid-October.

