Location of Wexford shop that sold €5.6m Lotto ticket revealed

James Cox

A local store in the heart of Enniscorthy town in Co Wexford has been revealed as the selling location for last Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot winning ticket worth €5,612,385.

The Day Today tore in Slaney Place, Enniscorthy sold the winning Normal Play Pick ticket on the day of the draw last Wednesday.

The community centred store is owned and operated by two Tipperary friends, Frank Jordan and Kieran Walsh, and they were overjoyed to hear the news about one of their customers life-changing win.

One of the owners, Frank Jordan said: “People won’t believe this story but on the very day of the draw, our local National Lottery Rep visited the store and I jokingly told him to send a winning ticket my way! Low and behold, only a couple of hours later, one of our customers has had a truly life-changing win and honestly, we couldn’t be any more thrilled for them."

Lottery win at Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford. Pictured celebrating having sold the big Lottery winning ticket at Day Today store, Slaney Place, Enniscorthy are on left Michael Molloy from the National Lottery, with in front, Frank Jordan and Kieran Walsh store owners, standing behind are store staff, Paige Dunbar, Tricia Carberry, John Morrissey and Cora Redmond. Photograph: Patrick Browne/Mac Innes Photography

“The shop has a very loyal base of local customers who have supported us since 2013. Being honest, the pandemic really hit our business hard, and it was tough at times to keep going. All that hard work and the perseverance from everybody in the shop has really paid off today and this win is a nice reward for the winner and the community for all their support for the store throughout the years,” he added.

The National Lottery have also confirmed that the winner of Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot worth over €5.6 million has made contact and arrangements are now being made for the prize to be paid.

The Wexford player is the sixth Lotto jackpot winner of 2022 following wins by players in Mayo, Meath, Dublin (two) and Kilkenny. The Wexford winner is also the 21st National Lottery millionaire of 2022.