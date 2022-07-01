Teenager dies in hospital after collision in Celbridge, Kildare

A teenager has died in hospital following a road traffic collision in Celbridge, Co Kildare.

The male teenager, who was a pedestrian at the time of the collision with a car on the Aghards Road on Wednesday morning, was reported to be in a critical condition on Thursday.

In an update on Friday, gardaí said the teenager had since died at Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown.

“The pedestrian, a male in his teens, received serious injuries and was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where he later passed,” a Garda statement said.

Gardaí in Leixlip are now appealing for information regarding the fatal collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, which occurred around 11.55am, are urged to contact gardaí.

Any road users who were travelling in the area with camera footage, including dash cam, are also asked to make this available.

Anyone with information can contact Leixlip Garda station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.