Public asked for views on new BusConnects routes for Cork

Sarah Mooney

The public’s views are being sought on new bus and cycle routes proposed for Cork city as part of the BusConnects project.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) today opened the first round of public consultation regarding the 12 'Sustainable Transport Corridors', which will see 93 kilometres of bus lane and 112 kilometres of cycle facilities cross the city.

The corridors are Dunkettle to City, Mayfield to City, Blackpool to City, Hollyhill to City, Ballincollig to City, Bishopstown to City, Togher to City, Airport Road to City, Maryborough Hill to City, Mahon to City, Kinsale Road to Douglas, and Sunday’s Well to Hollyhill.

The NTA said its proposals will reduce bus journey times while increasing punctuality and reliability, encourage more people to walk and cycle by enhancing infrastructure, and create a safer environment for cyclists and pedestrians.

In this way they will transform Cork's public transport network “to help meet anticipated growth and future demand in the region.”

The proposals are also “fundamental” to increase the number of people using public transport in Cork fourfold by 2040 and expand the numbers cycling and walking by a third, the NTA added, as envisaged under the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy.

Sustainable transport leader

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said that as one of Europe’s fastest growing cities, “Cork has a unique opportunity to become a leader in sustainable transport.”

“BusConnects Cork is key to making public transport and active travel a viable option for people and communities across the city.

“In addition, thanks to the rollout of battery-electric buses that we announced just a few weeks ago and the transition away from fossil fuels in our public transport fleet, the people of Cork will be enjoying the benefits of air that is cleaner and healthier.”

Chief executive of the NTA Anne Graham said the authority will invest half a million euro into the new transport corridors.

“The public consultation is now under way and we invite all members of the public to engage with this process, by sharing their views on these designs and proposals," she said. “In doing so, you will be helping to shape the future of the bus and cycle network across the Cork Metropolitan Area.”

There will a series of public information events regarding the project throughout July, Ms Graham added, along with the establishment of community forums.

Route maps and further information regarding the 12 BusConnects corridors are available to view and download at www.busconnects.ie/cork. To find out more, you can also visit consult.nationaltransport.ie.