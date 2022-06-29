Irish food prices ranked second most expensive in Eurozone

Amy Blaney

Food prices in Ireland have been ranked the second highest in the Eurozone in 2021, according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Food prices were 17 per cent higher than the EU average, making them second highest in the Eurozone and third highest in the EU. Milk, cheese and eggs were the most expensive at 25 per cent higher than the EU average.

Ireland fell behind Switzerland which had the most expensive foods at 69 per cent above the EU average, while Ireland also ranked as the second most expensive county in both the EU and the Eurozone for alcoholic beverages.

Alcohol in Ireland was just over double the EU average in 2021.

For Tobacco, Ireland was the most expensive of the 36 countries surveyed in 2021, with prices 145 per cent higher than the EU average.

Prices for various types of foods were higher than the EU average, except fish which was 3 per cent lower, while oils and fats were 22 per cent higher and breads and cereals were 20 per cent higher.

Turkey had the least expensive food in the EU at 37 per cent below the EU average.

Price levels of food, beverages and tobacco 2021: How Ireland compares. Photo: CSO

Edel Flannery, Senior Statistician in the Prices Division, said: “Looking at how the price levels of Food, Beverages, and Tobacco in Ireland compared with other European countries in 2021, Ireland was the second most expensive country in the Eurozone and third most expensive of the 27 European Union (EU27) countries for food, with prices 17 per cent above the average for the EU27.

“Of the 36 countries surveyed, food was most expensive in Switzerland at 69 per cent above the EU27 average, and least expensive in Turkey at 37 per cent below the EU27 average.

“For Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Ireland was joint with Malta as the most expensive of the Eurozone in 2021, and second most expensive of the EU27 countries, with prices 37 per cent higher than the EU27 average.

“Norway was the most expensive of the 36 countries for Non-Alcoholic Beverages with prices 55 per cent above the EU27 average, while Turkey was the least expensive with prices 33% below the EU27 average.

“For Alcoholic Beverages, Ireland was the second most expensive country in the Eurozone in 2021, with prices just over double the EU27 average.

“Of the 36 countries surveyed, Iceland had the highest prices of alcohol, at 186 per cent above the EU27 average. Alcoholic Beverages were cheapest in North Macedonia, at 19 per cent below the EU27 average.”