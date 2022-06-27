Consumers face over €450 increase in annual grocery spend as inflation hits 9-year high

Muireann Duffy

Take-home grocery sales fell by 4.9 per cent in the 12-week period to June 12th as grocery price inflation hit 6.5 per cent, the highest level since February 2013.

The latest data from Kantar revealed rising prices could see average annual grocery bills increase by €453, €100 higher than the figure predicted in early May.

Some of the sharpest price increases were noted in essential items, including butter, eggs, bread and flour.

Kantar found shoppers are now, on average, taking three fewer trips to the supermarket compared to the same time last year.

With many shoppers won over during the Covid-19 lockdowns, the research also found online grocery shopping continues to grow, with sales increasing by 9.3 per cent in June.

Dunnes Stores and Tesco had the strongest performance during the 12-week period, with both supermarkets now holding a 22.1 per cent share of the market, while Supervalu was in third with 21.7 per cent.

Lidl and Aldi's shares, 13.2 and 12.3 per cent respectively were largely unchanged compared to figures from the same period in 2021.