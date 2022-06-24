Fri, 24 Jun, 2022 - 15:22

Irish festival set to break record for world’s biggest disco ball

The Biggest 90’s-00’s Disco Festival plans to break the world record when it hoists the 11-metre-high globe into the air tomorrow night
An Irish festival is set to break the record for the world’s biggest disco ball this Saturday.

The Biggest 90s-00s Disco Festival, which takes place at Punchestown, plans to break the world record when it hoists the 11-metre-high globe into the air tomorrow night.

Irish company Spectrum Productions built the ball which will beat the current world record of 10.33 metres, which was lifted into the air and rotated at the Bestival Festival in England in 2014.

The new disco ball, with over 1,500 mirror tiles, will be lifted in the air in front of 15,000 disco fans at 10pm on Saturday night as crowds enjoy 1990s and 2000s music across the festival’s three stages.

The moment is “set to be one of the most Instagrammable moments of the summer,” according to festival organisers.

The event will mark the Biggest Disco’s first festival since 2019 and will feature some of the biggest acts of the 1990s and 2000s including 2 Unlimited, Basshunter, Vengaboys, Gala and Paul Oakenfold.

Tickets priced at €71.51 are available on Eventbrite for the over-18s event, while a bus schedule from around the country will bring revellers straight to the festival gates on the night.

