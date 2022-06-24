Dublin's newest park opens to the public

Sarah Mooney

Dublin’s newest park, the People’s Park in Ballyfermot, has opened to the public.

The park was officially opened by Dublin City Council on Friday with Lord Mayor of Dublin, Alison Gilliland, unveiling a plaque to mark the occasion along with a sculpture by artist Breda Marron.

The park transforms what was an empty green space at the rear of the Civic Centre, known locally as a field since Ballyfermot was built, into a site with grassed and planted mounds, wild areas, play, meeting and performance spaces, a vegetable patch, bee sanctuary and market space.

“The new Ballyfermot People’s Park is a wonderful addition to community life in the Ballyfermot area,” Ms Gilliland said.

“It is great to see projects like this come to fruition and I know the park will have a long-lasting and positive impact on the lives of local residents.

“I was also delighted to today officially unveil the wonderful sculpture ‘Éirímís – Together We Rise’, which was developed in collaboration with the park design team and members of the local community to develop a people’s sculpture for the people’s park.”

Farmers and craft market

The new park follows eight months of onsite conversations and consultation to include the views of the local community.

Over 100 trees were planted to create a “mini native woodland” that includes oak, birch, and alder and a number of specimen trees such as beech, larch and pines, with it hoped that they will live for over 200 years.

With residents requesting the inclusion of elements for play and exercise for all ages, a movement trail among the trees was created and outdoor gym equipment was also provided.

A new farmers and craft market will commence a trial tomorrow which will be repeated on July 23rd and September 3rd between 11am and 4pm, and which will be supported by other activities such as a dog show, a magician and live entertainment.

“The sensory garden will not only be of benefit to our hub in the Civic Centre, our National Learning Network centre in Kylemore road, Ballyfermot, will also be involved,” said Helen Morris from the National Learning Network.

“The aim is for it to become a safe and engaging space for our students to develop a range of valuable skills, such as integration in their community, promoting health and wellness by way of being out in the fresh air, while also growing fresh produce.

“Additionally, students will make use of the produce in our cookery and baking classes. This will be a wonderful opportunity to bring learning outside of the classroom and into an inclusive, supportive, therapeutic environment.”