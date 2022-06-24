Fri, 24 Jun, 2022 - 13:52

Army could be used for Dublin airport security screening if necessary, says Eamon Ryan

The Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said department was looking at all measures to get security staffing levels back to pre-pandemic levels
Vivienne Clarke

The Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan has said that if necessary the army could be called in to assist with security screening at Dublin airport.

“We will do everything we can to get through these problems,” he told RTÉ radio’s News at One.

His department was looking at all measures to get security staffing levels back to pre-pandemic levels, he added. They would be meeting with the Airlines For America group shortly to address their concerns.

Mr Ryan said he did not want to see a situation where flights had to be cancelled as had happened in other airports in Europe. That would be a real inconvenience for families hoping to take their first holiday in years.

Dublin Airport Authority had a further 100 staff at present undergoing training to provide a buffer, he added.

When asked about a proposal by Airlines for America for the qualifications of security staff from other European countries to be recognised in Ireland so that staff could transfer and immediately commence work, Mr Ryan responded that he did not believe that it would be “quick” to get staff from other countries to come work in Ireland.

“We will look at all options, including the army. I always said we would look at all measures.”

Mr Ryan also said that he believed Ireland was “energy secure” and would not face rationing this winter, however, prices could go up he acknowledged. Promoting efficiency and renewable energy to get away from fossil fuel was the best option, he said.

Ireland had a “tight” supply and for the winter the Government has organised an extra 450 megawatts as back up on top of the 200 megawatts already contracted.

“I am confident that we will manage.”

