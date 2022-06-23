Thu, 23 Jun, 2022 - 16:54

Gardaí seize liquid cocaine in wine bottles after major drugs operation across Dublin

Gardaí made a series of raids across Dublin on Wednesday and Thursday targeting international drug trafficking networks.
Gardaí have seized drugs worth more than €2 million and arrested seven people after a series of raids across Dublin on Wednesday and Thursday targeting international drug trafficking networks.

On Wednesday, gardaí searched a residence in Beaumont, Dublin 9, and seized a number of bottles of wine and champagne. Following technical examination, it is suspected the seized bottles contain cocaine in liquid form with a street value in excess of €150,000.

One man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug trafficking and is currently detained at Ballymun Garda station.

In another operation on Wednesday, drugs officers supported by a Special Crime Task Force intercepted a vehicle travelling on the M50 motorway. The investigation team also searched premises located in Palmerstown, Dublin 20 and the Dublin 2 area.

Investigators located and seized substances believed to include cannabis, cocaine and heroin, which are now subject of forensic examination.

Gardaí believe the estimated street sale value of the drugs seized is in excess of €2 million. A substantial quantity of cash, believed to be the proceeds of drug trafficking, was also located and seized.

Equipment used for the purpose of money counting and vacuum packing money and drugs was seized along with communications devices and documents.

Five men, aged in their 20s and 40s, were arrested on suspicion of involvement in drug trafficking and are currently detained at various Garda stations in Dublin.

A sixth suspect, a man in his 30s, was arrested on Thursday in a follow-up operation in the Dublin 2 area. This suspect was also arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and is currently detained at Donnybrook Garda station.

Organised crime

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll said the outcome of the operations was "very significant".

"Large quantities of drugs have been seized, along with a significant quantity of money suspected to be proceeds of drug trafficking," he said.

"Persons believed to operate at a significant level within the world of organised crime have been identified and arrested. A drug trafficking route has been identified and disrupted and a new method of concealing controlled substances has been identified and exposed."

