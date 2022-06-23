Leaving Cert results date announced

Muireann Duffy

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) has confirmed it will issue this year's Leaving Certificate results on Friday, September 2nd.

The exams began on Wednesday, June 8th and are due to finish with the Physical Education (Higher and Ordinary level) paper next Tuesday (June 28th).

The results are traditionally issued in mid-August, with first round CAO offers made a few days later.

However, this year's inclusion of additional sittings of the exams for students impacted by bereavement or illness has delayed the final issuing of results.

The SEC confirmed approximately 131,000 students are sitting this year's Leaving Cert exams, up 6 per cent on 2019 figures - the last time the whole cohort were required to sit traditional written exams.

The SEC also noted this year's date is in line with the 2021 results, which were issued on Friday, September 3rd.

Minister's promise

The delayed release date is also on account of the Minister for Education's commitment that the overall results will be "no lower, in the aggregate" than 2021's results, adding another stage of checks to the correction process.

In addition, the SEC highlighted the impact of "shortages in the numbers of teachers required to fill examiner positions to mark written examinations", adding that while the correction of scripts has already begun, "the SEC is continuing to recruit examiners".

The exam results will be released through the Candidate Self-Service Portal on the SEC website, with further information being sent by email to candidates.