Wed, 22 Jun, 2022 - 17:51

Custom dogs sniff out drugs worth €370,000 in parcels labelled as 'tea'

Almost 18kgs of herbal cannabis were seized as part of the Dublin operation.
By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Revenue officers have seized illegal drugs worth an estimated €450,000 at two premises in Dublin and a premises in Athlone.

On Tuesday, drugs worth an estimated €370,000 were found at two Dublin premises.

This included almost 18kgs of herbal cannabis, and small quantities of butane honey oil, cannabis resin, MDMA, ecstasy tablets, cocaine and synthetic cannabinoids.

Drugs seized by Revenue. Photo: PA Media

The illegal drugs were concealed in parcels that originated in North America, Europe and the United Kingdom and were labelled as tuxedos, tea, board games, jeans, car organisers and pet blanket, Revenue said.

The parcels were destined for addresses across the country, and were discovered with the assistance of detector dogs Bailey and Sam.

Revenue seizes drugs
Detector dog Sam who, along with a fellow customs dog, helped Revenue seize drugs in Dublin on Tuesday (PA)

In a separate seizure on Monday, Revenue officers examining parcels at a premises in Athlone, seized almost 4kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €80,000.

The illegal drugs originated in Spain and were destined for addresses in Dublin.

Investigations into both seizures, which were carried out as part of routine operations, are ongoing.

