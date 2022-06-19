Sun, 19 Jun, 2022 - 17:14

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after firebomb attack on Dublin pub

Footage on social media shows staff rushing to put out the flames while a smoke alarm rings in the background
Gardaí have issued a witness appeal after a petrol bomb attack on a pub in the Loughlinstown area of Dublin.

In the early hours of Saturday morning a person threw the firebomb inside the Lough Inn and immediately fled.

Footage of the incident has emerged on social media, showing staff rushing to put out the flames while a smoke alarm rings in the background.

The property was damaged during the attack, but no one was injured. So far no arrests have been made.

There were several patrons in the pub at the time, including a hen party.

Officers at Shankill Garda station are appealing for witnesses or anyone with camera footage from Loughlinstown Drive to get in touch.

Any road users who were in the area at the time who may have dash cam footage are asked to make it available to gardaí.

