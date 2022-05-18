Increasing number of people training to become taxi drivers

There has been an increasing number of people training to becoming taxi drivers, according to data released by Free Now.

Since the start of 2022, Free Now has recorded an increase in registrations for its online training programme which helps aspiring taxi drivers pass the National Transport Authority’s SPSV Entry Test.

Those wishing to become a taxi driver must get a 75 per cent pass rate on the SPSV Entry Test.

It comes as concerns have been raised over the lack of taxi drivers in Dublin.

In April, there was a 20 per cent increase in the number of people registering for the Free Now training programme compared with January last year.

Free Now driver data shows 60 per cent of new driver partners who joined the app in 2022 have completed the training initiative.

Niall Carson, general manager of Free Now Ireland said a collective effort from stakeholders needs to be made to support taxi driver retention and encourage more drivers to join the national fleet.

“The rising number of candidates registering for our training programme since the start of 2022 is great to see as it reflects fresh interest in careers within the taxi sector at a time when the national fleet remains depleted post-pandemic,” Mr Carson said.

“The online programme is very user-friendly and accessible, offering a flexible learning support that enables autonomous learning for drivers who want to pass the SPSV entry test and start a new career as a taxi driver.

“Taxi drivers play a key role as part of Ireland’s wider public transport network - and as the only on-demand service, they help to keep people moving and cater to individual transport needs, including working at peak times.

“It’s so important that they are supported in pursuing and maintaining their careers as essential providers of an essential service.”

According to Free Now, 60 per cent of taxi drivers enjoy their job and recommend it as a career choice.

Working for themselves, a flexible working schedule, and the ability to maintain a good work-life balance were cited by drivers as benefits of the job.