Winning €1m Lotto ticket sold in Dublin newsagents

James Cox

An Artane resident who purchased their ticket for Thursday’s 9pm Daily Million draw at a Dublin 5 newsagents has become the 10th National Lottery millionaire of the year.

The winning €1 million Quick Pick ticket was purchased on the day of the draw, February 17th, at Jay’s Newsagents on Rosemount Avenue in Artane, Dublin 5.

Shop owner Jason O’Keefe was delighted to get the call from the National Lottery with the good news: “Our shop is situated in the centre of quite a local community here in Artane, so we’re absolutely thrilled with the good news. We have lots of locals who come into the shop regularly, so we’ll have to encourage them all to check their tickets soon. It’s brilliant news to get, so we just hope that the winner realises soon that they have become an overnight millionaire – we wish them all the very best with their exciting win!”

The National Lottery are continuing to urge Daily Million players to check their tickets carefully as the winning ticket holder is yet to make contact. The Daily Million winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe.

"The winner can make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their life-changing prize," a National Lottery spokesperson said.